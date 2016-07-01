OSLO, July 2 Norwegian oil workers and their
employers extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline on
Saturday in a bid to avoid a strike that would cut the country's
oil and gas production, said the state mediator who is hosting
the talks.
Three unions will put 755 workers on strike at several
platforms operated by Statoil, ExxonMobil and Engie if their
demands are not met.
The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), which
negotiates on behalf of the energy firms, has said the initial
impact of a strike would cut output by 229,000 barrels of oil
equivalents per day, or about six percent of production.
