OSLO Nov 25 Norway's oil and energy ministry
has approved a hike in the 2016 oil output quota of the North
Sea Troll field to 46.5 million barrels from 41.7 million,
giving it the highest output level since 2009, document obtained
by Reuters showed on Friday.
Field operator Statoil requested an increase on
behalf of the license partners in September, and the ministry
granted it on Nov. 4, a letter from the ministry showed.
Other partners in the field are Norway's state-owned Petoro,
Shell, Total and ConocoPhillips.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by
Terje Solsvik)