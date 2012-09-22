Sept 22 Norwegian energy firms and oil services
workers reached a preliminary wage deal on Saturday, raising
hopes the sides could avoid another strike after labour action
in July hamstrung the world's eighth-largest oil exporter.
The sides agreed on a 4.5 percent wage increase plus an rise
in various supplements, subject to a ballot by the 5,800
employees covered under a collective agreement, negotiators said
in separate statements.
"Negotiations have yielded a new proposal for next year's
wage agreement ... and a ballot to members will be sent out at
the beginning of next week," said the Industri Energi trade
union in a statement.
Oil services workers threatened to strike sometime in
October after wage talks broke down in August and the sides were
expected to go into forced mediation in early October.
Offshore production workers shut around 13 percent of
Norway's oil output in a 16-day strike in July, and only
returned to work after the government broke up the strike when
companies threatened a full lock out.
Services workers, who were not part of that strike, said
they were also ready to shut down part of the sector if their
wages were not improved.
Norwegian oil workers are the best paid in the world,
earning $180,000 on average, but continue to demand a bigger
share of Norway's economic success amid Europe's economic
slowdown.
The Norwegian economy grew by an annual 5 percent in the
second quarter, the fastest in Europe.
Unemployment is 3 percent, the country has no debt and no
budget deficit, and record oil investments are expected to keep
growth high for years to come.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Sophie Hares)