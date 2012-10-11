OSLO Oct 11 Norwegian oil workers, who went on
strike for better conditions this summer, will get a 4.5 percent
pay increase but not the right to retire early, the Labour
Ministry ruled in a forced dispute settlement on Thursday.
Offshore workers had demanded higher wages and the right to
retire at 62 but oil companies refused to even negotiate about
retirement issues.
Workers then went on a 16-day strike in July, reducing oil
output by 13 percent, and only returned to work after the
government broke up the strike to protect Norway's reputation as
a safe oil exporter.
"It is important to us to keep the pension question outside
regular wage negotiations," said Haavard Hauan, a spokesman for
the Norwegian Oil and Gas Industry Association, the industry's
chief lobby group.
Oil workers are barred for two years from going on strike
over the same issue.
Norway is the world's eight biggest oil exporter and
Europe's second biggest natural gas supplier.
