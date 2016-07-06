BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.07/shr
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018
(Adds detail about oil services wage talks)
OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) -
** Wage negotiations between Norwegian oil service workers and their employers failed early on Wednesday, the Industri Energi trade union said in a statement
** The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which represents the employers, separately said the negotiations had been put on hold for the time being
** The talks cover about 6,500 union members at around 60 companies that are suppliers to the oil industry
** If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, the next move could be a round of mandatory negotiations hosted by a state-appointed mediator
** Workers are not allowed to strike unless forced mediation has been attempted
** It is not yet known whether there could be an impact on Norway's oil and gas production if a strike were to happen. "We don't know which (oil services) companies could be affected. So it is impossible to say what the consequences could be," said a spokesman for the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association
** Separately, workers under the so-called well-services agreement began forced mediation on Wednesday. If no deal is found, a strike will begin on Thursday. Employers reiterated that there would be no immediate impact on Norway's output of oil and gas in case of a well-services strike (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results