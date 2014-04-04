(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show that the change affects the
Norway's national investment fund, not the $860 bln wealth fund)
OSLO, April 4 Norway's $860 billion oil fund
should nearly double its investments in renewable energy to up
to 50 billion Norwegian crowns, the finance ministry said on
Friday in a major review of the fund.
The government also plans to study the risks and benefits of
allowing its domestic wealth fund, which can only invest in
Norway, to expands its investment portfolio to unlisted
companies, the ministry added.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)