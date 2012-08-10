OSLO Aug 10 Norway's $600 billion sovereign wealth fund decreased its exposure to stocks and euro zone government debt in the second quarter of 2012, and lifted its exposure to emerging markets and north America, it said on Friday.

The fund, which raised its fixed income exposure to 40.1 percent of the total portfolio from 39 percent three months earlier, picked up Japanese, U.S. and emerging market bonds and sold down bonds in French, British and Spanish government debt, it said in a quarterly report.

The fund, which manages the country's surplus oil revenue, is one of the biggest investors in the world, holding around $120,000 for each of Norway's five million residents.