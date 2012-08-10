* Raised fixed income exposure versus stocks
* Bought US, German, Japanese bonds
* Sold French, UK, Italian bonds
OSLO, Aug 10 Norway's $600 billion sovereign
wealth fund continued to decrease its exposure to the troubled
euro zone in the second quarter, picking up U.S., Japanese and
emerging markets bonds instead, it said on Friday.
The fund, one of the world's biggest investors, also reduced
its exposure to stocks, raising the share taken by its fixed
income portfolio as it grew more risk-averse amid turbulence in
financial markets, the fund said in a quarterly report.
"The fund in the quarter increased investments in U.S.,
German and Japanese government bonds. It (also) boosted holdings
of government bonds issued in the currencies of emerging markets
such as China, Brazil and India," it said.
The fund, which holds $120,000 for each of Norway's 5
million residents, has reached its quota for investment in China
as fixed by the Chinese government but said it was keen to
invest further in the country.
"We will increase our investment in Chinese A shares when
this ceiling is raised," Yngve Slyngstad, the fund's chief
executive, told a news conference.
Holdings of British, French and Italian government debt
decreased. The fund had already got rid of its Portuguese and
Irish government bonds in the first quarter.
The oil fund, which manages Norway's surplus oil revenues,
said its Italian and Spanish government bond holdings were worth
36.3 billion crowns ($6.13 billion) at the end of the quarter,
while its exposure to Greece was almost nil.
Slyngstad said the fund picked up shares in Facebook
and holds around 0.1 percent of the company. This figure is
likely to increase closer to the firm's index weighting over
time, he added.