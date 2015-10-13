* Norway's wealth fund has ethical requirements
* Astra International has stake in palm oil producer
OSLO Oct 13 Norway's sovereign wealth fund
should monitor its investment in Indonesia's Astra International
to ensure its palm oil operations don't break ethical
guidelines, the Norwegian central bank said on Tuesday.
The decision gives the company four years to meet the $856
billion fund's ethical standards. If it fails, Norway could sell
its 0.3 percent stake, worth $73 million according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Astra International is one of the biggest
companies listed on the Jakarta stock exchange, with a market
value of around $18.5 billion and businesses spanning auto
distribution and palm oil to mining equipment and financial
services.
It held a 79.7 percent stake in palm oil producer PT Astra
Agro Lestari Tbk as of end-June, the data shows.
The Norwegian central bank, whose board supervises the
sovereign wealth fund, said on Tuesday the fund should put Astra
International under observation due to its involvement in
turning tropical forest into palm oil plantation via PT Astra
Agro Lestari Tbk.
The fund does not invest in a range of companies that
contradict its ethical aims, including firms involved in
producing tobacco, nuclear weapons or cluster munitions.
In 2013, the fund divested from 23 firms involved in the
destruction of rainforests.
Joko Supriyono, a director at Astra Agro Lestari, declined
to comment when contacted by phone.
In June Astra International said it would immediately cease
all logging and land conversion while developing a new
sustainability strategy.
The independent body that recommends possible exclusions by
the Norwegian fund, the council on ethics, said Astra
International should be put under observation.
"The Council recommends an observation period of four years
to allow the progress and impact of the company's new policy to
be assessed," it said in a statement published on Tuesday and
dated June 23, 2015.
The fund has excluded 64 companies and, following Tuesday's
announcement, put two companies under observation.
