OSLO, Sept 2 Norway's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a 50 percent stake in a series of Spanish logistics properties for 242 million euros ($317.6 mln) through its joint venture with Prologis, the fund said on Tuesday.

The deal includes eight buildings with a total leasable area in excess of 150,000 square meters and two land parcels totaling 14.9 hectares in Madrid and Barcelona, it added.

Prologis will perform the asset management. (1 US dollar = 0.7621 euro) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)