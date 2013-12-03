OSLO Dec 3 Norway's $815 billion sovereign
wealth fund purchased a 25 percent stake in Regent Street's
270,000 square feet Quadrant 3 building in London's West End
from The Crown Estate for 97.5 million pounds, it said on
Tuesday.
The Crown Estate retained a 75 percent interest in the
property and will continue to manage the asset on behalf of the
partnership, it added.
The fund, commonly known as the oil fund, aims to hold 5
percent of its portfolio in real estate over time but the level
is currently around 1 percent, indicating more purchases in the
near term.