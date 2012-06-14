OSLO, June 14 Norway's statistics agency on Thursday held unchanged its forecast for 2012 investments in the country's oil and gas sector and released strong initial 2013 forecasts. The agency generally releases lower estimates for later period and raises them as investment plans are firmed. Its initial 2012 forecast, published a year ago, was for 143.2 million crowns, well below its 186.6 billion estimate on Thursday. NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS INVESTMENTS (billions of Norwegian crowns) 2012 2013 June March June TOTAL 186.6 186.0 194.3 Exploration and concept studies 29.9 29.5 35.4 Field devt and fields on stream 151.7 151.4 154.6 Onshore activities 4.6 4.8 3.9 Pipeline transport 0.4 0.4 0.5