OSLO, June 14 Norway's statistics agency on Thursday held
unchanged its forecast for 2012 investments in the country's oil and gas sector
and released strong initial 2013 forecasts.
The agency generally releases lower estimates for later period and raises
them as investment plans are firmed. Its initial 2012 forecast, published a year
ago, was for 143.2 million crowns, well below its 186.6 billion estimate on
Thursday.
NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS INVESTMENTS
(billions of Norwegian crowns)
2012 2013
June March June
TOTAL 186.6 186.0 194.3
Exploration and concept studies 29.9 29.5 35.4
Field devt and fields on stream 151.7 151.4 154.6
Onshore activities 4.6 4.8 3.9
Pipeline transport 0.4 0.4 0.5