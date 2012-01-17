OSLO, Jan 17 Norway's preliminary oil output fell in December while natural gas production rose, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday. PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION Prelim Dec Final Nov Oil 1.634 1.670 NGL and condensate 0.357 0.380 Natural gas 10.5 9.7 NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the largest oil and gas producer off Norway. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)