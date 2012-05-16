OSLO, May 16 Norway's preliminary oil output rose in April while natural gas production declined, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday. PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION Prelim April Revised March Oil 1.633 1.613 NGL and condensate 0.397 0.428 Natural gas 9.4 11.0 NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the largest oil and gas producer off Norway.