Oslo, Oct 17 Norway's oil and gas production
f ell s harply in September, primarily due to planned maintenance
and technical problems on several fields, the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday, based on
preliminary data.
The following are key production figures for September and
August.
PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION
Sept Aug
Oil 1.243 1.498
NGL and condensate 0.271 0.334
Natural gas 6.9 8.1
NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given
in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in
billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the
largest oil and gas producer off Norway.
