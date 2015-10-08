BRIEF-Bovie Medical says receives 510K clearance for its J-Plasma Precise Flex handpiece
* Bovie medical receives 510k clearance for its j-plasma® precise flex handpiece
OSLO Oct 8 Oil spilled in the North Sea during the loading of a tanker at the Statfjord field, operator Statoil said on Thursday.
It was unclear how much oil was spilled. Production at the Statfjord A was going as normal, but loading of tankers is suspended and it is unclear when it will resume, Statoil said.
Statoil's partners at the field are ExxonMobil and Centrica. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Axon Enterprise Inc - announced purchase of 1,200 axon body 2 cameras by alameda county sheriffs office (acso)