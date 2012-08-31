OSLO Aug 31 Norwegian oil drilling workers may strike on Sunday at drilling installations operated by KCA Deutag in two North Sea fields, but production will not be affected, a union leader said on Friday.

The 159 Norwegian oil workers on Friday won a labour court case against the Oil Industry Association (OLF) who had challenged the legality of the strike, which means a state mediator will try to reconcile the parties.

"The negotiations will now resume at the state mediators," said Martin Steen, spokesman at union Industri Energi. "The deadline is set at midnight Saturday. We will probably have to wait until then to know if a strike is going to happen."

The two installations - The Exxon-operated Ringhorne and Statoil-operated Kvitebjoern fields - were not part of an earlier oil workers strike that ended in July, and a strike would only affect drilling operations and not production.

In July, a strike among Norways oil production workers lasted 16 days and stopped 13 percent of Norways oil production, only to be forcibly stopped by the government to protect Norway's reputation as a reliable exporter.