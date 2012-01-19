* Ambassador to Islamabad meets govt officials
* Relationship undamaged: Pakistan
* Internal security chief resigns after comment
(Updates with detail, Pakistani comments)
By Gwladys Fouche and Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Jan 19 Norway scrambled to avoid a
diplomatic spat with Islamabad on Thursday after a top official
inadvertently revealed it had spies operating in Pakistan.
Oslo's ambassador met Pakistani foreign ministry officials
to explain comments by internal security chief Janne Kristiansen
that Norway, a close U.S. ally, had military intelligence agents
in the country.
Kristiansen quit late on Wednesday, hours after revealing
the confidential information to an open parliamentary hearing.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar told Reuters
he wanted more information from Norway's envoy.
"The ambassador has been called to be able to explain
whatever is happening, because this seemed like a serious news
so we obviously want to get to the bottom of it," he said.
Abdul Basit, a Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman, said
earlier that the Norwegian ambassador had already met ministry
officials. He gave no details but said Kristiansen's comments
had not damaged ties.
"We have a great relationship with Norway with regards to
counterterrorism," he said.
NATO member Norway has several hundred troops in
Afghanistan, but was not known to have operatives in
neighbouring Pakistan.
Kristiansen, who led the PST agency that deals with Norway's
internal security, did not say why the agents were there.
"Janne Kristiansen has informed the justice minister that
she will resign," the justice ministry said in a statement. "The
reason is the possible breach of confidentiality through the
disclosure of classified information."
Norway's police said they would investigate possible
criminal liability for the breach.
According to a transcript of the parliamentary hearing,
Kristiansen was asked if Norway should have contacts with
Pakistani intelligence.
She replied that the intelligence agency operated by the
armed forces, the E service, already worked in Pakistan.
"The E service has its representatives in these countries,
so we cooperate via the E service about this country," she said.
Kristiansen was already under fire at home for missing signs
that a far-right extremist was preparing attacks that killed 77
people in July, the worst violence in the Nordic country since
World War Two.
She said her agency could not have done more to stop
Islamophobe Anders Behring Breivik.
Norway has good diplomatic ties with most countries but fell
out with China in 2010 after the Nobel Peace Prize Committee
selected Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo for the prize.
The government may have limited domestic public relations
damage with Kristiansen's resignation, as the opposition aimed
its criticism at her and not the government.
(Additional reporting by Michael Georgy in Islamabad; Edited by
Richard Meares)