OSLO, Sept 14 A Norwegian court has declared
Norway's display ban on tobacco products in retail stores legal,
in a ruling against cigarette maker Philip Morris, the
court said on Friday.
Philip Morris had claimed the ban violates the free trade
agreement that links non-EU member Norway to the European
Union's market rules, while the Norwegian health ministry had
argued that discouraging smoking was more important.
Norway has said that if the ban was to be upheld it would
follow Australia and require plain packaging of tobacco.
Australia's landmark decision from last month means that
from Dec. 1, cigarettes and tobacco products must be sold in
plain olive green packets with graphic health warnings, such as
pictures of mouth cancer and other smoking-related illnesses.