OSLO Feb 13 A responsible fiscal budget and moderate wage growth are important for Norwegian industries' competitiveness, the country's prime minister told Reuters, as a strong crown makes some industries "vulnerable".

"A section of the industrial sector is vulnerable," Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters after meeting the heads of business association NHO and the LO trade union.

"This is the reason why we are focusing on two things: one is to conduct a responsible fiscal policy and the other is to succeed in having sensible and responsible wage negotiations."

The trade-weighted crown hit a record high on Wednesday.

Businesses and unions will conduct wage negotiations this spring. The government will present a revised budget for 2013 in May. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)