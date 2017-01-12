OSLO Jan 12 A key committee at Norway's ruling Conservative party presented its proposals on Thursday for a 2017-2021 policy document:

** The party will decide which elements to keep and which to change at a meeting later this spring. Norway's next general election is due in September

ON TAXES

** Moderate overall tax relief

** Reduce, and eventually remove, wealth tax on assets employed as working capital in a business

** Continue to implement previously agreed tax reform, with lower tax on companies and individuals

ON OIL INDUSTRY

** Require that energy firms present plans to raise the extraction rate of in-place resources at oil and gas fields when production licences are up for renewal

** Carry out impact assessment for potential oil and gas exploration in the waters offshore, Lofoten, Vesteraalen and Senja

ON PRIVATISATION

** Increase private ownership in companies controlled by the state in cases where this is seen as beneficial to the company and to society

