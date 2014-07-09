* Court revokes Statnett's permit to build the line
* New line needed to boost supply in central Norway
* Nyhamna gas plant to drive up consumption in 2016
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, July 9 A major Norwegian power line
project will be delayed, which is likely to result in
insufficient electricity supply and drive up prices in central
Norway from late 2016, grid operator Statnett said.
Construction of the Oerskog-Sogndal power line had to be
stopped after a court revoked a permit that had been issued by
the ministry of oil and energy, which means the line cannot be
completed in 2016 as previously planned, Statnett said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The court decision said the license was revoked due to
erroneous information regarding the path of the transmission
line and because Statnett's right to access properties was
invalid, according to the grid operator.
"It's probable that there may be a very difficult energy
situation in (the region of) Moere after Nyhamna (a gas
processing plant) increases consumption by about 120 megawatts
(MW) in the fourth quarter of 2016," the state-owned company
said in a letter to the ministry.
Nyhamna processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's
giant Ormen Lange field offshore Norway.
As a result of increased consumption, prices in central
Norway could be higher than elsewhere in the Nordic region, and
costly reserve capacity at gas-fired plants may have to be used
in dry years when hydropower supply is reduced, Statnett said.
Hydropower plants typically generate more than 95 percent of
the electricity in Norway, and during dry years it has to import
power from other Nordic countries and continental Europe.
Norway also has several gas-fired plants, which are used
mainly to provide reserve power.
If the construction of the line is further delayed until
end-2017, the supply of power to a Norsk Hydro aluminum
smelter could be limited to avoid blackouts, Statnett added.
The grid operator said it would consider whether to appeal
the court's decision.
