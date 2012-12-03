(Fixes typo in last paragraph)
OSLO Dec 3 Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit
secretly travelled to India in order to care for infant twins
born to the surrogate mother of a gay palace employee unable to
get a travel visa, the palace said on Monday.
Armed with a diplomatic passport that granted her immediate
access, the future queen jumped on a plane in late October when
the employee, who is also a friend, and his husband were unable
to travel to care for their newborns.
"For me, this is about two babies lying alone in a New Delhi
hospital," Mette-Marit said in a statement. "I was able to
travel and wanted to do what I could."
She did not alert Indian authorities and spent several days
with the babies at the Manav Medicare Centre, where staff
assumed the wife of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon was a nanny.
While the princess was away, her name continued to appear in
the official palace calendar and her absence from a
parliamentary dinner was not explained.
A relative of the two fathers eventually took over from
Mette-Marit and the fathers received a visa in November, when
they brought the babies back to Norway, the palace added.
Surrogacy is a hotly debated issue in Norway and the
government discourages Norwegians from paying surrogate parents
for children.
Protestant Norway was the second country in the world in
1993 to register same sex partnerships while same sex marriage
has been legal since 2009.
The Crown Princess acknowledged the debate and insisted she
is not taking a side and only did what a friend had to do.
"Sometimes life presents you with situations with few good
solutions. This was one of those," she said. "There is an
important debate going on about surrogacy and this was not meant
as taking a side."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Paul Casciato)