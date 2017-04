TRONDHEIM, Norway Oct 31 The recent slowdown in the Norwegian property market has been greater than the central bank earlier predicted but it is not in danger of a crash, central bank governor Oeystein Olsen said on Thursday.

"The housing market is not as hot as it was. Norges Bank doesn't predict a crash, but it has leveled out to a greater degree than we had expected," Olsen said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; editing by Balazs Koranyi)