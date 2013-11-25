(Corrects name in first paragraph to PricewaterhouseCoopers AS from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP)

OSLO Nov 25 Audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) AS rejects a legal claim for 1.7 billion crowns ($280 million) from Norwegian power company Troms Kraft, it said on Monday.

PwC AS is an independent member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers IL, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting networks.

PwC AS said the claim related to an alleged misconduct at Troms Kraft's Swedish subsidiary Kraft and Kultur AB. It was auditor for Troms Kraft until Nov. 13 this year, but said it had not audited the accounts of the Swedish subsidiary since 2003.

"We regard the claim from Troms Kraft as having no factual or legal grounds," said Haavard S. Abrahamsen, the managing director of PwC in Norway.

Troms Kraft was not immediately available for the comment.

($1 = 6.0761 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)