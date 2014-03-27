BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
OSLO, March 27 The Norwegian central bank expects the crown to strengthen somewhat in the coming quarters, the bank's head of of monetary policy said on Thursday, after interest rates were kept steady at 1.5 percent.
"We expect a certain strengthening of the crown in the next quarters," Birger Vikoeren told a news conference. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment