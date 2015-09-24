NYSE owner ICE reports higher first-quarter earnings
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Wednesday reported a rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
OSLO, Sept 24 Norway's largest bank, DNB , said on Thursday it would cut its mortgage rates by up to 40 basis points after the central bank lowered its key policy rate to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, writing by Gwladys Fouche)
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Wednesday reported a rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
* Ceo says sees shipping finance sector remaining difficult in coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: