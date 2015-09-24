OSLO, Sept 24 Norway's central bank cut interest rates on Thursday for the second time in four months, confounding most economists, as the Nordic country struggles with a sluggish economy and a slump in oil prices.

The key policy rate was cut to 0.75 percent from 1.00 percent.

Twelve of 18 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to keep its main rate unchanged, while six had predicted a cut. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom, editing by Hugh Lawson)