By Camilla Knudsen
OSLO, June 19 Norway's central bank lowered its
interest rate outlook on Thursday and said further weakening of
the economy could lead it to cut its key rate, in unexpectedly
dovish comments that sent the crown tumbling to a two-month low
against the euro.
The bank, which held rates steady at 1.5 percent, said it
did not expect to hike them until 2016, instead of its previous
guidance for next summer, as growth could be lower than
projected and other central banks raise rates slower than
previously seen. It could even cut rates, Governor Oeystein
Olsen said.
"There are prospects that the key policy rate will remain at
about today's level to the end of 2015, followed by a gradual
rise," Olsen said in a statement.
"A further weakening of the outlook for the Norwegian
economy may warrant a reduction in the key policy rate."
The Norwegian crown dived to a two-month low against the
euro as many traders had expected Norges Bank to sound
moderately hawkish and drive home the prospect of higher
premiums for holding the crown next year as the economy
improves.
"We saw a powerful reaction in the crown against the euro.
The market had a clear expectation of a 20-30 basis points cut
to the rate path, but they gave us 50. Nobody had thought Norges
Bank would indicate that rates could fall," said Ole Haakon
Eek-Nielsen, currency strategist at Nordea Markets.
In an attempt to exploit a recent weakness in the crown,
many investors had taken up positions that they were forced to
unwind when the policy report was published, he said.
"We may see an even weaker crown in the next few days, not
least when the Americans begin their trading day. That's not so
unusual and could last for a few more days. But when the crown
weakens this much, the risk is largely for a stronger crown."
The governor, who said the board did not consider any other
options than keeping rates on hold, said the prospect of a rate
cut had grown.
"I'm quite certain that those who look closely at the rate
path will conclude that it holds a probability of close to 25
percent (for a rate cut), or perhaps a bit more," Olsen told
Reuters after presenting the latest policy forecasts.
He added that rate cuts in other countries could also
potentially trigger a cut by Norges Bank.
Norway, one of the best-performing economies through
Europe's crisis, has struggled in recent quarters on weak
exports and consumption. Its fortunes are seen souring further
as its energy firms, which account for nearly a quarter of the
economy, cancel or delay some of the biggest projects, cutting
spending by more than 10 percent in 2015.
Analysts said the bigger-than-expected revision to the
bank's rate outlook was triggered in large part by recent data
from the country's oil industry, which point to a sharp drop in
investments next year after a decade-long boom.
"These are new tunes from Norges Bank," DNB Markets
economist Kjersti Haugland said. "The central bank has clearly
taken into account the oil investment survey, and is warning
that they are ready to act and that they don't exclude a cut."
Lower oil investments next year, together with the European
Central Bank and Sweden's Riksbank cutting rates, were the key
factors in forming the central bank's view, Olsen said.
"We have looked at the latest investment forecasts from
Statistics Norway for oil investments," Olsen told a news
conference. "The ECB was obviously a factor (too)."
The central bank lowered its expectation for economic growth
on the mainland to 2.25 percent in 2015 from a previous 2.5
percent forecast. It also cut its 2016 projection to 2.75
percent from 3 percent.
Although the bank is still biased towards a hike to cool
down the property market and keep inflation in check, analysts
earlier said that most economic factors supported the delay.
Wage expectations are moderating, cost and price inflation
pressures are easing and there are expectations for growing
slack in the labour market. International money market rate
expectations are also lower than earlier expected, keeping the
crown currency on a firming path this year and muting imported
inflation.
Still, Norway's AAA-rated economy remains strong and
unemployment is comfortably below 3 percent. The country has
recorded large budget surpluses on high oil tax income, and the
government is sitting on a rainy-day cash pile worth $880
billion, or more than $170,000 per person in the country.
The central bank has kept its benchmark rate steady at 1.5
percent since March 2012, and all but one analyst polled by
Reuters had said they expect the rate to stay on hold until next
June.
The IMF recently said that Norway's monetary policy was just
right with most of the pressures abating over the past year and
central bank policy was at a "Goldilocks moment".
