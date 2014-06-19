* Central bank keeps rates on hold at 1.5 pct

* Delays rate hike forecast to after end of 2015 instead of next summer

* Crown drops to 2-month low, traders see announcement as U-turn

* Central bank chief says see about 25 pct chance of rate cut

* Did not consider other options than keeping rates steady (Adds analysts' quotes, detail)

By Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, June 19 Norway's central bank lowered its interest rate outlook on Thursday and said further weakening of the economy could lead it to cut its key rate, in unexpectedly dovish comments that sent the crown tumbling to a two-month low against the euro.

The bank, which held rates steady at 1.5 percent, said it did not expect to hike them until 2016, instead of its previous guidance for next summer, as growth could be lower than projected and other central banks raise rates slower than previously seen. It could even cut rates, Governor Oeystein Olsen said.

"There are prospects that the key policy rate will remain at about today's level to the end of 2015, followed by a gradual rise," Olsen said in a statement.

"A further weakening of the outlook for the Norwegian economy may warrant a reduction in the key policy rate."

The Norwegian crown dived to a two-month low against the euro as many traders had expected Norges Bank to sound moderately hawkish and drive home the prospect of higher premiums for holding the crown next year as the economy improves.

"We saw a powerful reaction in the crown against the euro. The market had a clear expectation of a 20-30 basis points cut to the rate path, but they gave us 50. Nobody had thought Norges Bank would indicate that rates could fall," said Ole Haakon Eek-Nielsen, currency strategist at Nordea Markets.

In an attempt to exploit a recent weakness in the crown, many investors had taken up positions that they were forced to unwind when the policy report was published, he said.

"We may see an even weaker crown in the next few days, not least when the Americans begin their trading day. That's not so unusual and could last for a few more days. But when the crown weakens this much, the risk is largely for a stronger crown."

The governor, who said the board did not consider any other options than keeping rates on hold, said the prospect of a rate cut had grown.

"I'm quite certain that those who look closely at the rate path will conclude that it holds a probability of close to 25 percent (for a rate cut), or perhaps a bit more," Olsen told Reuters after presenting the latest policy forecasts.

He added that rate cuts in other countries could also potentially trigger a cut by Norges Bank.

Norway, one of the best-performing economies through Europe's crisis, has struggled in recent quarters on weak exports and consumption. Its fortunes are seen souring further as its energy firms, which account for nearly a quarter of the economy, cancel or delay some of the biggest projects, cutting spending by more than 10 percent in 2015.

Analysts said the bigger-than-expected revision to the bank's rate outlook was triggered in large part by recent data from the country's oil industry, which point to a sharp drop in investments next year after a decade-long boom.

"These are new tunes from Norges Bank," DNB Markets economist Kjersti Haugland said. "The central bank has clearly taken into account the oil investment survey, and is warning that they are ready to act and that they don't exclude a cut."

Lower oil investments next year, together with the European Central Bank and Sweden's Riksbank cutting rates, were the key factors in forming the central bank's view, Olsen said.

"We have looked at the latest investment forecasts from Statistics Norway for oil investments," Olsen told a news conference. "The ECB was obviously a factor (too)."

The central bank lowered its expectation for economic growth on the mainland to 2.25 percent in 2015 from a previous 2.5 percent forecast. It also cut its 2016 projection to 2.75 percent from 3 percent.

Although the bank is still biased towards a hike to cool down the property market and keep inflation in check, analysts earlier said that most economic factors supported the delay.

Wage expectations are moderating, cost and price inflation pressures are easing and there are expectations for growing slack in the labour market. International money market rate expectations are also lower than earlier expected, keeping the crown currency on a firming path this year and muting imported inflation.

Still, Norway's AAA-rated economy remains strong and unemployment is comfortably below 3 percent. The country has recorded large budget surpluses on high oil tax income, and the government is sitting on a rainy-day cash pile worth $880 billion, or more than $170,000 per person in the country.

The central bank has kept its benchmark rate steady at 1.5 percent since March 2012, and all but one analyst polled by Reuters had said they expect the rate to stay on hold until next June.

The IMF recently said that Norway's monetary policy was just right with most of the pressures abating over the past year and central bank policy was at a "Goldilocks moment". (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Camilla Knudsen, Gwladys Fouche, Henrik Stolen, Terje Solsvik, Nerijus Adomaitis and Alister Doyle; Editing by Hugh Lawson)