By Camilla Knudsen and Joachim Dagenborg
ARENDAL/SANDNES, Norway, Sept 13 Borrowing costs
for Norwegian households may drop further to fuel an already
hot property market while inflation is developing as forecast,
the central bank said on Thursday, playing down expectations it
may delay interest rate hikes.
Bank funding has become cheaper, global interest rates are
staying low longer than thought even recently and home
construction is well short of required levels, Central Bank
Governor Oeystein Olsen and his deputy Jan Qvigstad said
separately on Thursday.
All three factor suggested the country's record property
prices will go even higher, they added.
Norwegian households are among the most indebted in the
world with a debt to income ratio of around 200 percent, more
than twice that in Germany and a third more than the peak in the
U.S. before its financial crisis.
Low interest rates and a booming domestic economy have
fuelled the housing market and the gap between income growth and
borrowing is expected to widen in the coming years, Statistics
Norway predicted last week.
"The bank borrowing market is much better now than it was
before, though it's still not very good," Qvigstad told a public
forum. "This means interest rates for private individuals may
come down a little..."
That meant property prices would likely rise further, though
there would eventually be a correction, Olsen said, adding house
building needed to be speeded up.
Norway is one of the richest countries in the world thanks
to its massive oil wealth. Its economy grew by an annual 5
percent in the second quarter, the fastest in Europe, and the
country needs to import thousands of workers every year to keep
the labour market functioning.
Statistics Norway expects wages to grow by 4.2 percent this
year while house price growth is seen over 7 percent in each of
the next four years.
TIMING OF RATE HIKE
The central bank has predicted a rate hike in December or
the first half of next year but some analysts said that,
following an anaemic August inflation reading, it would have to
delay the move.
A delay would put further upward pressure on house prices,
while any hike would tend to cut inflation further, push the
crown up from near record levels and threaten the country's
traditional exporting industries.
Despite the August CPI reading, inflation was still
developing the way the bank expected, Olsen said, suggesting its
expected interest rate path was unchanged.
Core annual inflation slowed to 1.2 percent last month,
undershooting market forecasts for 1.5 percent and well below
Norges Bank's 2.5 percent target.
Olsen said weaker growth and low interest rates abroad
argued for lower rates in Norway, while a falling premium in
money market rates pointed in the opposite direction.
"The pieces in the picture are going somewhat in different
directions, so we see about the same rate path as before. But we
have not collected all the pieces yet, as we will do before the
next monetary report (on Oct 31)," Olsen said.
