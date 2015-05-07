* Rates steady at 1.25 percent

* Bank says decision was a close cut

* The chance of a rate cut has not diminished (Adds detail, governor, analysts)

By Camilla Knudsen and Terje Solsvik

OSLO, May 7 Norway kept interest rates unchanged in a close decision on Thursday and said it was still on track for a cut in June after crashing oil prices dragged its energy sector into recession, pushed unemployment to a ten-year high and eroded confidence.

Though oil prices are low, they have rebounded more than expected, so the risk of a pronounced economic downturn has diminished this year and the economy is growing in line with projections made in March, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said.

The bank would not "promise" a cut in June but the probability of a reduction had not diminished since March and the bank's rate trajectory is unchanged so a cut is likely if the economy continued to develop as expected, Olsen said.

A slight majority of analysts had expected the bank to cut its 1.25 benchmark rate to a record low 1 percent while markets were split between May and June after the bank had earlier said a cut before mid-year was almost certain.

Olsen said the bank had considered a cut on Thursday, before narrowly opting to hold its fire.

The crown currency firmed about 1.4 percent against the euro after the decision, hitting its strongest level since late October.

"There is a prospect of a cut in June," Handelsbanken economist Knut Anton Mork said. "But the tone of the press release actually makes us doubt that, because the whole tone is in the direction of 'steady as we go, we don't want to ease' but maybe we'll ease in June."

Slack in the Norwegian economy is increasing, the oil sector -- which accounts for a fifth of output -- is set for more layoffs and even firms outside the energy sector expect more weakness ahead, especially if the crown firms further.

But oil prices have rebounded and trade 50 percent higher than their January lows, and rapid house price growth, the biggest hurdle to a rate cut, has been fuelled by low interest rates.

House prices were 7.9 percent higher in April than a year ago and the financial supervisor last month said that rising household debt may eventually lead to an economic setback and financial instability.

"It's quite obvious that they now have changed the way they evaluate risk," Nordea economic Steinar Juel said. "They add a little more weight to the fact that house prices are still rising and that the increase in debt is somewhat higher, and they are a little less worried about a major downturn in the economy."

To counter rising prices but free the central bank's hand, lenders may have to be forced to maintain bigger buffers to slow lending growth, Olsen has said previously. (Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Ole Petter Skonnord and Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)