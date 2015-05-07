(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Rates steady at 1.25 percent
* Bank says decision was a close cut
* The chance of a rate cut has not diminished
By Camilla Knudsen and Terje Solsvik
OSLO, May 7 Norway kept interest rates unchanged
in a close decision on Thursday and said it was still on track
for a cut in June after crashing oil prices dragged its energy
sector into recession, pushed unemployment to a ten-year high
and eroded confidence.
Though oil prices are low, they have rebounded more than
expected, so the risk of a pronounced economic downturn has
diminished this year and the economy is growing in line with
projections made in March, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen
said.
The bank would not "promise" a cut in June but the
probability of a reduction had not diminished since March and
the bank's rate trajectory is unchanged so a cut is likely if
the economy continued to develop as expected, Olsen said.
A slight majority of analysts had expected the bank to cut
its 1.25 benchmark rate to a record low 1 percent while markets
were split between May and June after the bank had earlier said
a cut before mid-year was almost certain.
Olsen said the bank had considered a cut on Thursday, before
narrowly opting to hold its fire.
The crown currency firmed about 1.4 percent against the euro
after the decision, hitting its strongest level since
late October.
"There is a prospect of a cut in June," Handelsbanken
economist Knut Anton Mork said. "But the tone of the press
release actually makes us doubt that, because the whole tone is
in the direction of 'steady as we go, we don't want to ease' but
maybe we'll ease in June."
Slack in the Norwegian economy is increasing, the oil sector
-- which accounts for a fifth of output -- is set for more
layoffs and even firms outside the energy sector expect more
weakness ahead, especially if the crown firms further.
But oil prices have rebounded and trade 50 percent higher
than their January lows, and rapid house price growth, the
biggest hurdle to a rate cut, has been fuelled by low interest
rates.
House prices were 7.9 percent higher in April than a year
ago and the financial supervisor last month said that rising
household debt may eventually lead to an economic setback and
financial instability.
"It's quite obvious that they now have changed the way they
evaluate risk," Nordea economic Steinar Juel said. "They add a
little more weight to the fact that house prices are still
rising and that the increase in debt is somewhat higher, and
they are a little less worried about a major downturn in the
economy."
To counter rising prices but free the central bank's hand,
lenders may have to be forced to maintain bigger buffers to slow
lending growth, Olsen has said previously.
(Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Ole Petter Skonnord
and Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by
Toby Chopra)