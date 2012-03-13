BRIEF-Axis Bank to issue of non-convertible subordinated debentures up to 50 bln rupees

* Says to raise funds via issue non convertible subordinated debentures up to 50 billion rupees Source text: [Axis Bank Limited has informed the Exchange that the Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Debentures, Basel- III Compliant Tier 2 Debentures (Series 27) of the face value of Rs.10 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 5,000 Crore. The Board of Directors of the Bank will consider the proposal to issue and allot the above Securiti