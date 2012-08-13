OSLO, Aug 13 Statistics Norway issued the
following economic indicator on Monday:
NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE)
Index June June 2012
vs May June 2011
Unadjusted value 142.9 +6.3
Unadjusted volume 133.3 +6.2
Seasonally adjusted volume 124.2 -1.4
Seasonally adjusted volume* 129.1 -1.1
NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles.
* Excludes motor vehicle sales and sales at petrol stations.
A Reuters survey of 6 analysts had found a median
expectation of a fall of 1 percent in the seasonally adjusted
retail sales volume in June from May, with forecasts ranging
from plus 0.5 percent to minus 1.5 percent.
Index June June
2012
vs May June
2011
Goods consumption 120.9 -1.3 +4.6
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)