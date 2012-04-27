Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
OSLO, April 27 Norwegian retail sale rose much faster than expected in March, Statistics Norway said on Friday, warning that seasonal adjustments around Easter are difficult and thus the figures are uncertain.
Retail sales excluding the sale of motor vehicles rose 2.1 percent from the previous month, well ahead of expectations for a 0.4 percent fall.
Retail sales, excluding sales of motor vehicles and sales at petrol stations, rose by 2.4 percent, ahead of expectations for a 0.1 percent rise.
"The seasonal adjustment takes (the Easter affect) into account, but it is hard to estimate all effects because of this. Only when the April numbers are published can the seasonally-adjusted numbers for March become clearer," Statistics Norway said.
Household consumption of goods increased 1.6 percent from February to March.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.