* Crown around nine-year high after the data
* Consumption jumps in January
* Data difficult to read after some retail data not released
(Adds detail, analysts)
OSLO, March 2 Norwegian households
recorded their biggest monthly jump in spending in 14 months in
January, another argument against further monetary stimulus for
one of Europe's best-performing economies.
Household goods consumption, a broad measure of sales which
includes electricity, fuels and car purchases, rose by 2.2
percent after a 0.1 percent monthly drop in December, sending
the crown closer to its nine-year high against the euro.
"Consumers seem to be back in business," DNB economist
Kjersti Haugland said. "It makes us more convinced that Norges
Bank will not cut its key policy rate in March, despite the
strong level of the crown.
"The domestic economy is clearly not in need of an even
lower rate level than today's," Haugland added.
Norway's economy, excluding the lucrative oil sector, is
expected to grow by 2.7 percent this year as it remains
resilient to the euro zone's expected recession.
Markets had priced in a rate cut just weeks ago but those
expectations are all but gone after data showed the labour
market remains resilient, growth remains relatively fast and
house prices are at a record high.
Retail figures, excluding sales of motor vehicles and sales
at petrol stations, rose by 6.7 percent in January from a year
earlier, picking up from 2.6 percent annual growth in December.
"This looks very strong, but January 2012 had one more
working day than January last year, so the workday-adjusted
year-on-year growth is smaller, but still probably quite
strong," Nordea said.
Analysts said the numbers were difficult to read as
Statistics Norway unexpectedly decided not to release monthly
adjusted retail data pending a methodological review.
"If this trend continues, the very strong Norges Bank
forecast for private consumption in 2012 is actually
reasonable," it added.
Norway's central bank is expected to keep rates on hold at
its March 14 rate meeting but analysts said the bank is probably
getting increasingly uncomfortable with the crown's strength,
which could reduce competitiveness and further reduce Norway's
already very low inflation rate.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)