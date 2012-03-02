* Crown around nine-year high after the data

OSLO, March 2 Norwegian households recorded their biggest monthly jump in spending in 14 months in January, another argument against further monetary stimulus for one of Europe's best-performing economies.

Household goods consumption, a broad measure of sales which includes electricity, fuels and car purchases, rose by 2.2 percent after a 0.1 percent monthly drop in December, sending the crown closer to its nine-year high against the euro.

"Consumers seem to be back in business," DNB economist Kjersti Haugland said. "It makes us more convinced that Norges Bank will not cut its key policy rate in March, despite the strong level of the crown.

"The domestic economy is clearly not in need of an even lower rate level than today's," Haugland added.

Norway's economy, excluding the lucrative oil sector, is expected to grow by 2.7 percent this year as it remains resilient to the euro zone's expected recession.

Markets had priced in a rate cut just weeks ago but those expectations are all but gone after data showed the labour market remains resilient, growth remains relatively fast and house prices are at a record high.

Retail figures, excluding sales of motor vehicles and sales at petrol stations, rose by 6.7 percent in January from a year earlier, picking up from 2.6 percent annual growth in December.

"This looks very strong, but January 2012 had one more working day than January last year, so the workday-adjusted year-on-year growth is smaller, but still probably quite strong," Nordea said.

Analysts said the numbers were difficult to read as Statistics Norway unexpectedly decided not to release monthly adjusted retail data pending a methodological review.

"If this trend continues, the very strong Norges Bank forecast for private consumption in 2012 is actually reasonable," it added.

Norway's central bank is expected to keep rates on hold at its March 14 rate meeting but analysts said the bank is probably getting increasingly uncomfortable with the crown's strength, which could reduce competitiveness and further reduce Norway's already very low inflation rate. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)