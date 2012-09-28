OSLO, Sept 28 Norwegian retail sales
unexpectedly fell in August, adding to signs the central bank
may delay an interest rate hike it has signalled for 2013 as it
weighs the impact of a slowdown abroad on a hitherto resilient
local economy.
Retail sales excluding motor vehicles declined 0.2 percent
in August, while analysts had expected a 0.4 percent rise.
Household goods consumption, a broad measure of sales which
includes electricity, fuels and car purchases, was unchanged,
reflecting a sharp decline in electricity and heating compared
to July.
Consumption of foods and beverages increased.
"I think these figures are a bit on weak side compared to
the consumption forecasts (the central bank) had," said Kyrre
Aamdal, senior analyst at DNB Markets. "It looks like there is
no real rush to increase rates."
"It looks like we will have the weakest quarter for
consumption since the first quarter of 2011, and then it was a
result of high electricity prices, that is not the case now,"
said Stein Bruun, chief economist at SEB.
The central bank, which next meets on Oct 31, has predicted
a rate hike in December or the first half of next year.
But some analysts said that the current low pace of
inflation pace would mean it would have to delay the move.
Data also showed that unemployment declined to 2.4 percent
in September, in line with expectations.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by John Stonestreet)