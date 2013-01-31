* Credit growth +6.5 yr/yr in Dec vs 7.0 pct forecast

* Retail sales +0.2 pct mo/mo

* Recent data disappoint (Combines data, adds analysts)

OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's credit growth slowed sharply in December and consumption remained sluggish, according to data which may reduce chances of a planned interest rate hike between March and September.

Credit growth slowed to an annual rate of 6.5 percent, coming below expectations for 7.0 percent as businesses cut back their borrowing, Statistics Norway said on Thursday.

Retail sales meanwhile expanded by 0.2 percent from the previous month, ahead of the market's expectation for a 0.2 percent fall but the figure is still considered weak, analysts said.

"Retail data join the ranks of weak numbers in recent weeks, supporting arguments that Norges Bank should wait with a rate hike,' Handelsbanken senior economist Knut Anton Mork said.

"We still forecast a hike in September but there are more and more arguments for a delay," he said.

Norwegian data have surprised on the weak side over the past month as Europe's economic weakness is reducing export demand and cutting into consumer confidence.

Unemployment, consumption and inflation data have all surprised on the downside, taking away many of the central bank's arguments for a rate hike between March and September.

The bank stated last month that it intended to raise rates by 25 basis points during that period. Norges Bank's last rate move came in March 2012 when it cut the policy rate by 25 bps to 1.5 percent to stem the crown's persistent firming.

Despite the latest data, Norway's economy remains one of Europe's best thanks to a lucrative oil sector and the central bank is keen to raise rates because cheap credit is fuelling a red-hot property market.

High investments, a surging population and solid state finances are likely to keep the economy on track and economist said that economic weakness will only delay the rate hike.

"We expect no rate increase until 2014 and these figures fit in with that view very nicely," DNB Markets' Kyrre Aamdal said. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)