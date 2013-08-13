* Recent data consistently surprises on the upside

By Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Aug 13 Norway's economy appears to be back on track thanks to a rebound in its massive oil industry and rising spending by its cash-rich consumers.

Data on Tuesday showing stronger-than-expected consumption and retail sales in June underscored a turnaround from just a few months ago - when the economy faced a slowdown and calls for stimulus - and will kill any lingering expectations for an interest rate cut next month.

Manufacturing has rebounded to a record high as the oil sector, after struggling with various production issues in the first quarter, is now back in full swing, working through record investments as it races to bring new discoveries onstream.

Consumer confidence has also held up despite a slowdown in the broader economy as unemployment has stayed below 3 percent and wage rises have outpaced economic growth.

Tuesday's data showed goods consumption expanded for a second straight month in June, increasing by 0.4 percent from May, while retail sales grew by a bigger-than-expected 3.2 percent from a year ago. Analysts say the economy is now back on track to meet the central bank's 2.5 percent growth forecast for this year, outperforming Scandinavian peers Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

"It appears that the Norwegian economy is about to return to trend growth," Frank Jullum, an economist at Danske Bank said. "Two things are important: the global economy is improving, which translates into better export figures, and the period of tightening from banks has begun to turn."

"Banks have come a long way in preparing for the new capital rules so lending may increase slightly again and the trend has begun to reverse in the construction sector as well," Jullum said.

The Norwegian crown has weakened from near-record high levels against the euro early this year as the economy has slowed and rate hikes were delayed. It firmed about a half a percent after the retail sales data on Tuesday although it later gave up most of those gains to trade just a touch stronger.

All eyes will now be on second-quarter GDP data due from Statistics Norway next Tuesday. The central bank has forecast quarterly growth of 0.7 percent in the second quarter, against 0.7 percent in the first quarter and 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012. It sees a slightly slower 0.6 percent expansion in the third quarter.

Further signs of strength in coming months would raise the possibility of an earlier-than-expected interest rate rise next year after the central bank, at it last policy meeting in June, delayed a planned interest rate rise until late 2014.

"Growth appears to have picked up throughout the second quarter, probably on the upside of Norges Bank's expectations," Handelsbanken economist Knut Anton Mork said.

RISKS

Risks to the outlook persist. The housing market remains on the verge of overheating while traditional industries are still struggling, even as the oil sector is booming.

The overall picture, however, is markedly brighter than just a few months ago when data consistently surprised on the downside. The prime minister warned of "alarming" trends and the central bank said there was a 50 percent chance it would have to cut rates in September to boost the economy.

Unemployment was rising, aggravated by rapid immigration, and exporters suffered from weak European markets and a strong currency.

The economy has been supported since then by a jump in core inflation to 1.8 percent in June, to the relief of the central bank as it had been too low for too long.

Banks have also built up capital faster than some had predicted and the central bank's warning that rates would stay low for longer weakened the crown currency just enough to give exporters some relief. (Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton)