OSLO, Aug 31 Statistics Norway issued the
following economic indicator on Friday:
NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE)
Index July July 201 2
vs June July 201 1
Unadjusted value 132.4 n/a 2.2
Unadjusted volume 123.9 n/a 2.6
Seasonally adjusted volume 124.3 0.2 n/a
Seasonally adjusted volume* 128.9 -0.1 n/a
NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles.
* excludes motor sales and sales at petrol stations.
A Reuters survey of 7 analysts had found a median
expectation of a r ise o f 0.5 p ercent in the seasonally adjusted
retail sales volume ex. motor vehicles from June t o J uly, with
forecasts ranging from minus 0.5 pe r cent to plu s 1.2 p e r cent.
Index July July 2012
vs June July 2011
Goods consumption 120.5 -0.2 2.0
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)