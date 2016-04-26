OSLO, April 26 Researchers in Norway are hoping
to help avoid collisions in the industrial workplace by
developing a series of algorithms allowing a robot arm to adapt
to moving objects within milliseconds.
A team at independent research organisation SINTEF in Norway
combined an existing industrial robot arm with a 3D sensor to
help it detect objects in the space around it.
The sensor sends data to a computer which processes it and
the information is then relayed back to the robot arm, which
moves quickly if it is on course for a collision.
With existing industrial robots, which according to the
SINTEF team commonly weigh in at several tonnes and are usually
inside netting enclosures, the movement update calculation can
take seconds.
Demonstrating the team's work, SINTEF researcher Øystein Hov
Holhjem placed his arm to the side of the sensitive robot arm
and it swiftly moved into another direction.
"I can just put my hand here and the robot will quickly
react," he told Reuters during the demonstration. "The robot is
able to plan a new path from its current position all the way to
the goal, in less than 20 milliseconds."
The SINTEF team is currently look to sell the concept to the
industrial sector.
