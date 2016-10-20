UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
OSLO Oct 20 Norway's Fisheries Ministry announced on Thursday:
* Norway and Russia agree on 2017 cod quotas in the Arctic Barents Sea
* Total cod quotas are 890,000 tonnes in the Barents Sea, down 4,000 tonnes from current year
* Norway's quota is set at 399,523 tonnes for 2017 compared to 401,249 tonnes in current year
* Seafood is Norway's second biggest export industry after oil and gas (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.