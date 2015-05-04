* NATO must expect new surprises from Moscow-Soereide
* Some contacts open to help avoid "miscalculations"
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, May 4 NATO-member Norway is keeping some
military channels open to its neighbour Russia even as it braces
for more bad surprises after Moscow annexed part of Ukraine last
year, Norway's defence minister said on Monday.
Ine Eriksen Soereide also said Norway was stepping up
monitoring of what she called aggressive Russian military
activity, especially in the Baltic Sea region, and keeping a
wary eye on increased Russian flights off Norway.
Oslo and Moscow were maintaining some cooperation even after
Nordic nations last month agreed closer defence ties and branded
Russia's actions in Ukraine "the greatest challenge to European
security architecture".
Some contact was needed to "to try to reduce the room for
miscalculations or misunderstandings", Soereide told Reuters.
The two nations were keeping up cooperation on search and rescue
in the Arctic and on controlling their joint border.
"And we are keeping open lines between our headquarters in
(the northern city) Bodoe and the (Russian) northern fleet. We
do that even if we have frozen the bilateral military
cooperation," she said.
There have been misunderstandings before. A research rocket
fired from a Norwegian Arctic base in 1995, meant to study the
northern lights, triggered in Moscow a brief false alert of a
nuclear attack.
Soereide said the West had to get used to a "different
Russia" after the shock of Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea region last year. "We have to prepare for being surprised
again," she said.
She said it was understandable that Russia wanted to build
up its armed forces after scant investments after the Cold War,
but Moscow was going about it in an aggressive way, for instance
by violating the airspace of Baltic states.
"They are not clear about their intentions, they are making
all countries insecure," she said of Russia. Norway has not
registered any Russian violations of its airspace or territorial
waters since the Ukraine crisis, she said.
Even so, fighter jets in Bodoe were scrambled 49 times in
2014 to check on Russian planes and carried out 74
identifications of Russian planes off Norway in 2014, both up
from recent years, Norwegian statistics show.
The numbers are far below Cold War levels in the 1980s, when
Norway carried out 500 or 600 identifications a year.
Separately, NATO launched one of its biggest-ever
anti-submarine exercises in the North Sea on Monday, inviting
non-member Sweden for the first time, amid increasing tensions
between Russia and its neighbours.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Tom Heneghan)