By Henrik Stolen
OSLO, Sept 23 A Russian invasion of Norway to
take control of its oilfields is the stuff of fantasy on a new
Norwegian TV series, but Moscow is not at all pleased, fiction
though it is.
The series "Occupied" depicts a Russian occupation of its
Nordic neighbour at the request of the European Union to restore
Norway's oil production after it is shut down by a
green-conscious Oslo government.
The show is based on an idea by hit crime writer Jo Nesbo,
author of the Harry Hole detective books. At 90 million crowns
($10.89 million), it is the most expensive Norwegian TV series
ever.
The Russian embassy in Oslo, though, wishes the expense had
been spared. "One should not expect any hysteria from the
Russian side - it's not our style," the embassy wrote in a
letter to broadcaster TV2.
"At the same time, it is unfortunate that during the year
marking the 70th anniversary of the victory in World War Two,
the show's writers, as if they have forgotten about the heroic
effort by the Soviet army in the liberation of northern Norway
from Nazi occupants, intimidate Norwegian viewers with a
non-existent threat from the east."
The makers of the series say that existing tensions between
Russia and the West did not inspire the show.
"In our story it is the EU that gives Russia the green light
to invade Norway and the U.S. has withdrawn from NATO. It's
fiction," Christopher Haug, TV2's head of drama, said.
"It is not done with intention. This is a project that has
been going on for a long time," he told Reuters.
The first of 10 episodes will air on Norwegian screens on
Oct. 4.
Officials at the Russian embassy in Oslo were unavailable
for further comment.
The Norwegian foreign ministry said in an email to Reuters
that "this is a TV series produced for TV2. For the foreign
ministry, this is not something we spend time on".
($1 = 8.2641 Norwegian crowns)
