OSLO Nov 28 Norway has resumed high-level talks
with Russia on trade and economic cooperation that were broken
off after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, the Norwegian Ministry
of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said in a statement on Monday.
Industry Minister Monica Maeland and Oil Minister Tord Lien
held separate meetings in Oslo with Russia's Natural Resources
Minister Sergei Donskoi.
"This is the first time Norway and Russia hold bilateral
meetings at the ministerial level since 2014," the ministry
added.
Norway takes part in international sanctions against Russia
imposed after the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)