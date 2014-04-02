OSLO, April 2 Norwegian industrial workers and their employers continued to negotiate more than five hours past a midnight deadline on Wednesday to avoid a strike that would hit around 125 companies, many of them in the oil services industry.

If the state mediated talks break down, more than 11,000 workers will immediately go on strike and could be followed by thousands more in the coming days and weeks.

Oil service firms Aker Solutions, Kvaerner , Aibel, Worleyparsons, Nexans and National Oilwell Varco are among the ones that would be hit from the start. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)