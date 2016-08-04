OSLO, Aug 4 (Reuters) -

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 15 percent in July from the same month of 2015 and is up by 24 percent year-to-date, the country's state-backed Seafood Council said on Thursday

** Currency weakness, supply constraints and high demand for farmed salmon, Norway's top fish export, were key factors supporting the increase

** Exports rose by 882 million Norwegian crowns ($104.31 million) to 6.6 billion in July. Salmon exports stood at 4.8 billion, it added

** Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar , Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon ($1 = 8.4559 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)