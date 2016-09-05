OSLO, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 32 percent in August from the same month of 2015 and is up 25 percent year-to-date, the country's state-backed Seafood Council said in a statement on Monday

** Exports of seafood are on track for a record year, it added

** Currency weakness, supply constraints and high demand for farmed salmon, Norway's top fish export are key factors supporting the increase

** Exports rose by 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($205.07 million) to 7.1 billion in August. Salmon exports stood at 5.3 billion

** Poland and France were the biggest buyers of Norwegian salmon in August. The average price for whole fresh salmon was 58.24 crowns per kilo compared with 43.30 crowns in August 2015

** Year-to-date seafood exports stood at 56.3 billion crowns and 2016 will probably exceed the 2015 record of 74.5 billion, it added

** Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar , Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon ($1 = 8.2898 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)