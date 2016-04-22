OSLO, April 22 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon will fall slightly to a range of 57-59 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"Prices are down 1 crown to about 57 crowns per kilo, compared to 57-58 this week," one exporter who declined be named said.

A salmon producer meanwhile said he expected prices in the range of 58-59 crowns.

"Prices are quite stable but a little bit down for the biggest fish," the producer said, adding that the larger-sized fish were from five kilos and upwards.

Although prices remained at a high level, there was risk that potential forced slaughter at one plant over the outbreak of infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) could put pressure on prices, he added.

"There could come a lot of volume (of fish on the market) but it hasn't happened yet," the producer said.

Prices reached record levels of 66-68 crowns per kilo last month.

Production costs have risen sharply in recent years to levels around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)