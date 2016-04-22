OSLO, April 22 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon will fall slightly to a range of 57-59 crowns per
kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week, industry sources told
Reuters on Friday.
"Prices are down 1 crown to about 57 crowns per kilo,
compared to 57-58 this week," one exporter who declined be named
said.
A salmon producer meanwhile said he expected prices in the
range of 58-59 crowns.
"Prices are quite stable but a little bit down for the
biggest fish," the producer said, adding that the larger-sized
fish were from five kilos and upwards.
Although prices remained at a high level, there was risk
that potential forced slaughter at one plant over the outbreak
of infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) could put pressure on prices,
he added.
"There could come a lot of volume (of fish on the market)
but it hasn't happened yet," the producer said.
Prices reached record levels of 66-68 crowns per kilo last
month.
Production costs have risen sharply in recent years to
levels around 30 crowns per kilo on average.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal
Salmon.
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)