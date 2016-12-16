OSLO Dec 16 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon could hit a new record next week in a volatile
trade ahead of the Christmas holidays, industry sources told
Reuters on Friday.
This week, average prices rose to 74-75 Norwegian crowns
amid strong demand and lack of supply.
"Some people talk about 100 crowns ($11.5) per kilo. That's
too much. We assume 75 crowns per kilo for the smallest fish of
2-3 kilo next week and up to 85 crowns for the biggest fish
above 6 kilo," said a producer who declined to be named.
An exporter, also he unnamed, indicated a price of above 80
crowns for fish of 3-6 kilo next week, which are the main sizes,
and 90 crowns or more for bigger ones.
"Because of the high prices, it's actually very quiet. I
fear that there will be a backlash," the exporter said.
Prices have been volatile this year and hit a record in July
above 80 crowns per kilo. Prices then proceeded to fall to just
above 50 crowns before turning higher.
Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent
years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy
Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway
Royal Salmon.
Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply
of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining
production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second
largest producer.
($1 = 8.6779 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)